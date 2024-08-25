In a counteroffensive against Hezbollah terrorist forces, Israel bombed the Bekaa Valley region in Lebanon. | Photo: EFE / WAEL HAMZEH

The exchange of attacks between Israel and Hezbollah, which intensified this weekend in the Middle East, is part of the terrorist group’s “revenge” strategy. Allied with Iran, Hezbollah leaders have been promising a “large-scale” attack on Israeli territory to avenge the death of their top commander, Fuad Shukr, in an Israeli bombing outside Beirut on July 30.

On Saturday (24), the terrorists’ offensive aimed to launch a bombardment against Israeli bases and strategic positions. Hezbollah’s plan included the massive firing of more than 320 Katyusha rockets as a way to pave the way for “attack drones that are heading into the depths of the Zionist entity.”

The Israel Airports Authority has changed the landing and takeoff schedule for Ben Gurion International Terminal, meaning flights to the Tel Aviv area, where the airport is located, are being redirected to other locations.

Hezbollah ‘Operations’ Will Take Time to Complete, Terror Group Says

According to two statements issued by the terrorist group in the early hours of Sunday (25), the first phase of the attacks – already responded to by Israel – “went according to plan” and hit at least 11 military bases both in Israeli territory and in the Golan Heights.

“Islamic Resistance fighters have launched an airstrike with a large number of drones against the Zionist hinterland and against qualitative Israeli military targets, to be reported later, in conjunction with strikes on targets in enemy positions, barracks and Iron Dome platforms in northern occupied Palestine with a large number of missiles,” read one of the statements published by the terrorist group.

Hezbollah downplayed the Israeli response to the strikes, saying that “ongoing operations will take some time to complete.” The command stressed that the group is “on its highest alert and will remain strong and vigilant against ‘any Zionist aggression or transgression, especially if it affects civilians,’ in which case ‘the punishment will be very harsh and severe.’”