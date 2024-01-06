The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah announced today that it has launched 62 projectiles against one of the main intelligence centers in northern Israel, in his first response to the assassination of the number two of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Saleh al Arouri, on the outskirts of Beirut.

At 8:10 a.m. local time (6:10 GMT), fighters from the armed formation fired dozens of projectiles “of various types” at the Meron Air Surveillance Base, one of only two centers with such characteristics in the Jewish State, Hezbollah reported in a statement.

According to the note, the facilities attacked are located at the top of the “highest mountain in occupied Palestine” – another major peak in Israeli hands belongs to the Golan taken from Syria – and are the only ones intended for the “administration, surveillance and control air” in northern Israel.



“There is no major alternative to Meron Base,” Hezbollah stated, explaining that the Jewish State only has another similar center in the south of the country.

This Saturday's launch is a response to a bombing attributed to Israel that last Tuesday killed Al Arouri and six other people in the southern suburbs of Beirut, an important bastion of the Shiite movement that had not been attacked since their war. of 2006 with the Jewish State.

Israel mobilized tanks to confront attacks by the pro-Iranian Shiite militia Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon (Reference).

On Friday, the secretary general of Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallah, had warned that the murder of his “brother and friend” of Hamas “would not go without response” and had warned that retaliation was “definitely coming” for the bombing, for which Israel has not officially claimed responsibility.

“We will not remain silent in the face of a violation of this level, because that would mean that all of Lebanon would be exposed. All cities, towns, figures would be exposed,” the Shiite cleric had said in a speech.

Lebanese formation and Israeli forces have been engaged in intense crossfire across the border between the two countries since October 8, while this week's attack in the suburbs of Beirut has raised fears of further escalation.

