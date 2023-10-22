An Israeli air strike on a mosque in Jenin in the West Bank killed two people and wounded several others. The Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah reported this on Sunday, October 22, on its Telegram channel.

“Two dead and several wounded as a result of the bombing of the Jenin camp,” the report said.

Earlier this night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out an airstrike on an underground complex beneath a mosque in Jenin. They noted that the mosque was used by militants of the Palestinian Hamas movement and representatives of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as a command center for “planning terrorist attacks and as a base for carrying them out.”

Earlier, on October 21, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the IDF would increase the number of attacks on the Gaza Strip in preparation for the next stage of the war and called on citizens to evacuate to the southern part of the enclave. He noted that the army is striking the houses from which Hamas operates.

On the same day, the IDF Telegram channel posted information that the Israeli army was preparing for a new stage of the war after the attack by the Hamas movement. Regular and reserve units are stationed in the field and provide training.

On October 20, the army said that the IDF carried out attacks on Hamas command posts in the Gaza Strip. It also became known that more than a hundred Hamas military targets were hit by Israeli aircraft overnight. The Israeli army said the strikes killed a Hamas naval operative and eliminated a terrorist squad of the Palestinian group that attempted to fire rockets at an Israeli air force aircraft.

On October 19, Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barakat said that the Israeli military has been given the green light to invade Gaza when it is ready. According to him, the Israeli army will give priority to the destruction of the Palestinian Hamas movement, “even if it takes a year.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.