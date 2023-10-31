Hezbollah said that the targeting resulted in the destruction of the tank, and its crew was killed and wounded.

The Israeli army did not issue any statement regarding the targeting carried out by Hezbollah.

Former Israeli National Security Advisor Yaakov Nagal said on Tuesday that the Israeli army is building a buffer zone 4-5 kilometers away, on its northern border with Lebanon, without providing any other details about that area.

Monday witnessed Hezbollah targeting Israeli military sites, in exchange for artillery shelling, air strikes, and the continuous firing of phosphorus and incendiary bombs from the Israeli side.

Hezbollah and other Palestinian factions operating from Lebanon have entered the confrontation line with Israel since the start of its military attack on the Gaza Strip more than 3 weeks ago.