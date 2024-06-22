The video showed Israeli military sites in several areas in Haifa and its surroundings, accompanied by a Hebrew translation of excerpts from party leader Hassan Nasrallah’s threats to Israel, saying: “Whoever thinks about war with us will regret it.”

Sky News Arabia was able to verify some of the sites shown in the video, which show vital areas 36 km south of the city of Haifa in Israel, including the Orot Rabin power plant, which is located in the city of Hadera (Hedera), which is about 73 km from the southern Lebanese border. to talk.

Among the targets presented by Hezbollah is a power generation station in Ashdod, and the Dorad electricity and energy generating station south of Ashkelon, which operates with natural gas, which is close to the Gaza Strip and is more than 170 km away from the Lebanese border.

The video showed a group of military sites, including airports and other strategic sites inside Israel.

Through this video, Hezbollah wanted to convey a message to the Israelis that it possesses long-range missile capabilities that reach all areas in Israel, especially power and electricity stations, airports, ports, and basic facilities beyond Haifa and northern Israel.