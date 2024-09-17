Mirocharges Behind Hezbollah Pager Explosion in Lebanon and Syria. This is the hypothesis of Marco Camisani Calzolari, AI expert, university professor and science communicator, who explains to Adnkronos: ”Given that we still do not know in detail what really happened, from a technical point of view I believe that detonating a battery from a distance is highly unlikely. For at least two reasons. The batteries have three poles, one of which is used for an internal anti-heating circuit, which is practically impossible to hack from the outside because it is not connected to anything. Another reason. It is true that batteries can explode due to overheating, if the charge is suddenly altered, but not all at the same time”. “The probability – he therefore states – is that the supply chain of those pagers was intercepted, that micro explosives were inserted and thanks to the modification of the software, remotely, they were made to explode”.

”If it were the battery, ordinary people, rightly, might start to worry about having a cell phone in their pocket, since anything can happen in life. But given the current state of technology, it is highly unlikely that this will happen, especially on high numbers. I would add, however, that the battery inside the pager certainly contributed to increasing the effect of the explosion because it caught fire.”