Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has ruled out an immediate regional escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group. The statement, made on Friday (3), was eagerly awaited by both sides, as it was hoped that it could indicate the intentions of Hezbollah and, therefore, Lebanon to launch a broader war against Israel.

What makes Nasrallah’s position more significant is that it not only expresses the position of Hezbollah, but also of Iran and its allies. The speech was made after the leader of the terrorist group met with Iranian officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, who were in Beirut this week.

Although he praised the Hamas attacks on October 7 that started the war, Nasrallah made it clear that the initiative was solely authored by Hamas, without the involvement of Hezbollah or the resistance axis, a regional coalition opposed to Israel and led by Will.

He said the operation was 100% Palestinian in terms of decision-making and execution. “This operation has no influence on any decision or movement to be taken by any other faction within the resistance axis,” as reported by the Arabic news network Al Jazeera.

“Anytime when there is a battle, they start talking about the Iranian nuclear program, the US-Iran negotiations,” he said. On the other hand, he held the United States and its support for Israel responsible for the conflicts in Gaza.

Analysts favorable to Israel assessed the speech, full of rhetoric and praise for Hamas terrorists, as a possible indication of Hezbollah’s weakness and the direction of the confrontation in the region. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz announced that “Nasrallah will not sacrifice Lebanon for Gaza and that he will let Hamas defend itself.”

Nasrallah’s message, according to the newspaper, is that his organization cannot embark on such a broad campaign, as it was not a full partner in the decision, with all its ramifications. “He conveyed a message to Hamas and the Palestinians, indicating that Hezbollah cannot bear the results alone, this being the role of Arab and Islamic states.”

In his speech, Nasrallah said that countries and major organizations in the Arab and Muslim world should provide immediate assistance to Gaza, through the Rafah border crossing (with Lebanon). He also urged nations that have direct or indirect ties to Israel to sever these connections, including by denying the sale of oil to the country.

Although he said in a loud and threatening tone that all options remain on the table and that they depend on what will happen in the Gaza Strip and Israel’s aggressions against Lebanon, his speech pointed to the possibility that Hezbollah’s actions will continue in the same way. step they have taken since the beginning of the war.