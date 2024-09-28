The Israeli Army announced this Saturday (28) that the head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, died in the attack launched against the terrorist group’s headquarters, in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

“Hassan Nasrallah is dead,” military spokesman for the international press, Nadav Shoshani, declared on the social network

In a more detailed military statement, the Army confirmed the death of Nasrallah along with other Hezbollah militants, including Ali Karki, commander of the Shiite group’s Southern Front, who were in the Lebanese militia’s underground headquarters, in one of the suburbs next to south of Beirut known as Dahye, when the site was attacked.

“The attack was carried out while Hezbollah’s top chain of command operated from its headquarters and promoted terrorist activities against citizens of the State of Israel,” the Israeli statement said.

In previous selective military operations, Israel killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, Nasrallah’s top military leader and close advisor, in a precision strike in Beirut on July 30, while, just hours later, the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in the early hours of July 31 in an attack in Tehran attributed to Israel.

“The message is simple: anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel, we will know how to get to them: in the north, in the south and in more distant places,” said the chief of staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, after the confirmation of Nasrallah’s death. According to Halevi, the attack was planned a long time ago and “arrived at an appropriate time.”

In a note, the Lebanese terrorist group, which is also a prominent political movement in Lebanon, confirmed the death of its leader. “His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined its great and immortal martyrs.”

Israel launches new attacks on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut and eastern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets attacked this Saturday (28) at least one point east of Beirut, coinciding with a new wave of intense air strikes against the eastern region of Lebanon, after this morning actions were recorded against the southern suburbs of the capital, considered strongholds of Hezbollah.

An explosion rang out in the Lebanese capital in the early hours of the morning, while local media reported a bombing near the city of Bhamdoun, just 20 kilometers east of Beirut.

Four cities located in the center of Bekaa province, where the valley that is a Hezbollah stronghold is located, were also hit, according to the state agency ANN.

“The Israel Defense Forces are now attacking Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Bekaa region of Lebanon,” confirmed the Israeli Army in a brief message on its X social network account.

According to ANNseveral points in the south of the country were also bombed during the night, some of them in areas adjacent to the de facto border between the two countries.

The Israeli attacks during the night in several areas of the southern suburbs of Beirut, known as Dahye and controlled by Hezbollah, were aimed, according to the Army, at eliminating weapons storage sites in residential properties.