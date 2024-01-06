Hezbollah militias have confirmed the launch this Saturday of more than 60 rockets against an Israeli military base as their “initial response” to the death this week during an attack attributed to Israel in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, of the 'number two' of the political arm of the Islamist movement Hamas, Salé al Aruri.

“At 8:15 this morning we fired 62 rockets against the Israeli base of Meron,” Hezbollah announced in a statement reported by 'L'Orient le Jour', “as part of the initial response to the assassination of the Hamas leader, Salé Al Aruri, and his comrades.

The base, located at the top of Mount Meron (or Mount Jarmaq for the Arabs), is considered one of the two main air surveillance and control centers of the Israeli Army in the north of the country.

The Israeli Army has confirmed the Hezbollah attack against the Merón base after confirming at least 40 rockets in flight, most of them intercepted, which so far have left no victims, according to the military's version. The military carried out a counterattack that would have hit “a terrorist cell responsible for the launches.”

The offensive has triggered alarm in at least 94 Israeli communities bordering Lebanon, whose residents have been ordered to protect themselves against new launches or attacks with drones.