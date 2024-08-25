Hours before Israel and Hamas began to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza in Cairo, another front was ignited this Sunday in the Middle East, with the biggest exchange of fire in two decades. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. (4:00 a.m. in mainland Spain), the Israeli air force launched a surprise attack in Lebanon, which it called a “preemptive strike,” and Hezbollah announced immediately afterwards that it had launched 320 rockets and drones against 11 military bases in retaliation for the assassination last month of its number two, Fuad Shukr. Dozens of planes are bombing southern Lebanon, the Israeli military spokesman announced. No deaths have yet been reported in either country.

Anti-aircraft alerts and images of interceptions by the anti-missile shield have followed one another in the Jewish state in a short time, as well as bombings in Lebanon, in two waves. The Israeli military authorities have declared a state of emergency for the next 48 hours and limited outdoor gatherings to 30 people and closed the beaches north of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Chief of Staff, in the background, directs an operation in Tel Aviv, this Sunday. Israel Defense Forces (via REUTERS)

After two hours of launches, Hezbollah has announced the end of the “first phase” of its response and the country’s main airport, Ben Gurion, near Tel Aviv, has reopened its airspace, after closing it for a few hours. Beirut airport, considered the first Israeli target in a major war, is functioning normally. The Lebanese militia warns that this is only the beginning of its retaliation, but – although with greater intensity – it has limited it to areas in the north that it had already been attacking in the ten months of low-intensity war it has been waging with Israel in parallel to the one in Gaza.

The escalation – unprecedented since the war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006 – is the result of a growing increase in tension, depth and firepower between the two, fueled by the flames of the invasion of Gaza, which has just surpassed 40,000 deaths, and which reached a turning point a month ago.

A rocket fired from Lebanon killed 12 minors playing football in the Golan Heights, a Syrian territory occupied by Israel. It was apparently a mistake by Hezbollah (which denies it) in targeting a nearby military base. Israel then assassinated the militia’s number two, Fuad Shukr, in his Beirut stronghold, Dahiya, and the following day, Ismail Haniya, Hamas’ political leader, in Tehran.

Iran and its ally Hezbollah have vowed revenge, but diplomatic pressure, the negotiation of a ceasefire in Gaza to prevent it, and the value of suspense as “part of the answer” (in the words of the militia’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah) have postponed it until now.

