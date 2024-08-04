Hezbollah: Dozens of Rockets Launched on Israel

Hezbollah announced that it had launched “dozens” of rockets at Israel. The attack, the pro-Iranian group also reports, was carried out with Katyusha rockets. Hezbollah also said its latest attack, on Beit Hillel in northern Israel, was a response to Israeli actions in Kfar Kela and Deir Syriane in Lebanon.

“The Islamic Resistance added the new settlement of Beit Hillel (north) to its list of targets and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of rockets,” the pro-Iranian movement said in a statement, specifying that it was an action of “solidarity” with the Palestinian people.

Media, ‘for US and Israel Iran will attack on Monday

The United States and Israel expect an Iranian attack on Monday, Axios reports, citing sources.

MO: Israel: Rockets intercepted from Lebanon

The Israeli army said it detected 30 rockets launched from Lebanon in the early hours of Sunday, most of which were intercepted by air defense systems, while one of them fell in the Beit Hillel area in the north of the country, and several others in open areas without any casualties, according to a military statement. “Shortly afterward, the air force attacked the Hezbollah shuttle from which the projectiles were launched,” it added. To this end, the Israeli armed forces bombed a point near the Lebanese town of Marjayoun, about 8 kilometers from the border. In addition, Israel launched an artillery attack on the Odaiseh area, also very close to the border, to “eliminate threats,” without specifying further details on the matter. The launching of this barrage of bullets by the pro-Iranian militias comes shortly after the army announced the death of a member of the militia, Nazih Abed Ali, in the Bazuriya area of ​​southern Lebanon, identifying him as a “main terrorist of the southern front” of the Lebanese Shiite group.

Israel said its elimination “represents a severe blow” to the capabilities of Hezbollah’s southern front, at a time of heightened tension in the region, as the Shiite group vowed revenge for the assassination of its top military leader, Fuad Shukr, on Wednesday. The Israeli-Lebanon border is experiencing its highest level of tension since 2006, with intense gunfire since October that has claimed the lives of at least 583 people, mostly on the Lebanese side and among Hezbollah, which has confirmed 356 casualties among militants and commanders, some in Syria. In Israel, 47 people have died in the north, including 22 soldiers and 25 civilians, including 12 children and teenagers killed in the attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights.

Paris to compatriots, leave Lebanon as soon as possible

The French government, following the American and British governments, has also asked its citizens to “leave Lebanon as soon as possible” due to the risk of military escalation in the Middle East. This was reported in a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “In a very unstable security context, we once again draw the attention of French citizens, especially those in transit, to the fact that direct commercial flights with stopovers in France are still available, and we invite them to immediately make arrangements to leave Lebanon as soon as possible,” the note reads.