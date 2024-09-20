Friday, September 20, 2024, 2:30 p.m.



Hezbollah fired 150 rockets at northern Israel on Friday, saying the targets were military installations. The Shiite militia-party said it had attacked a position of enemy soldiers in Matla in the past few hours with a “guided missile,” after which it launched dozens of Katyusha-type projectiles at the headquarters of an Armored Brigade and the 36th Division in Al Aliqa, according to the Lebanese television channel Al Manar, which is linked to Hezbollah.

The group also confirmed the deaths of two of its members – identified as Muhamad Ali Hassan al-Zein and Yusef Muhamad al-Sayid – as a result of the latest Israeli attacks, without specifying whether they were victims of the explosions of communication devices blamed on Israel or of the latest Israeli Army bombings against Lebanese territory.

The Israeli army bombed nearly a hundred targets allegedly linked to Hezbollah on Thursday afternoon, in one of the largest attacks by Israel since clashes began almost a year ago following the attacks carried out on October 7, 2023 by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and other Palestinian factions.