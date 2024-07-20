The Lebanese pro-Iranian Shiite group Hezbollah considered that the attack carried out this Saturday by the Israeli air force against positions of the Yemeni Houthi rebels in the port of Al Hodeida (west) is the beginning of a “new and dangerous phase of confrontation” in the Middle East.

“We believe that the reckless move by the Zionist enemy marks the beginning of a new and dangerous phase of confrontation of utmost importance throughout the region,” said a statement from the Lebanese group which forms, together with the Houthis and other Iraqi groups, a pro-Iranian axis against Israel.

“We are fully confident that the Yemeni leadership, with its knowledge, courage and strength, is capable of taking the necessary and appropriate measures to deter this enemy and its regional and international allies,” he added.

He also reaffirmed: “We stand firmly with the Yemeni people in defending themselves, their sovereignty and their heroic and historic stance alongside Palestine, its people and its resistance.”

Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in a fierce crossfire since October 8, the day after the outbreak of the Gaza war, and these are their worst clashes since the war they fought in 2006.

The Lebanese group has recently stepped up its rocket attacks against Israel, firing volleys of them on Friday at three towns in northern Israel that had previously been outside its range.

Israeli air force attacked positions of Yemeni Houthi rebels in the port of Al Hodeida in the west of the Arab country on Saturday, after this pro-Iranian insurgent group attacked the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Friday with a drone, killing one person.

The Houthis said the Israeli attack, the first against Yemen, targeted oil depots and the Hodeida power plant, and vowed to respond with strikes against “vital targets of the Israeli enemy.”

