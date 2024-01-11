Home page politics

The radical Islamist Shiite militia Hezbollah uses a weapon against Israeli settlements that the Israeli army has no means of combating. There are several reasons for this.

Metulla – It expands War in Israel to a conflict in Lebanon? A Middle East expert sees the radical Islamist Shiite Hezbollah in “fear and paranoia” after targeted air strikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). However, in Israeli settlements close to the border such as Metulla, the converse is widespread Hezbollah Panic. Through an unconventional weapons approach. The fighters of the paramilitary organization use anti-tank guided weapons to bombard the homes of Jewish civilians – and not military targets.

War in Israel: Shiite Hezbollah shells Jewish settlements near the border

The Israeli newspaper reports this Haaretz. One of these weapons should therefore be out Russia come. Explosive: The IDF has apparently not yet found an antidote to the use of these projectiles because its massive missile defense systems are not designed for such small warheads.

Hezbollah fighters at a weapons show: The device for an anti-tank weapon can be seen on the pickup. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Fadel Itani

War in Israel: Iron Dome missile shield is ineffective against anti-tank weapons

To put it into perspective: The Iron Dome missile protection shield fires Tamir medium-range missiles with a range of up to 17 kilometers. The radar-guided surface-to-air missile can fly ten kilometers high, but it is completely ineffective against low-flying anti-tank grenades. Especially since its eleven-kilo fragmentation warhead causes a much larger explosion than the damage caused by the impact of a shaped charge stinger.

In addition, the Iron Dome's rockets are far too valuable. Loud Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) There are a total of ten Iron Dome batteries spread across Israel, each covering an area of ​​around 60 square miles (around 96.5 square kilometers) with 20 rockets per battery. A single shot is said to cost between $50,000 and $100,000. After the October 7 massacre, the need because of the shelling from Lebanon was so great that the United States hastily returned two Iron Dome units with more than 200 Tamir missiles to Tel Aviv.

But: What to do against anti-tank guided weapons? Among other things, Hezbollah is said to be in possession of the Russian 9K135 Kornet, which has a range of over five kilometers with a powerful caliber of 152 millimeters. The combat weight is at least 22 kilograms, while the tandem hollow charge races towards its target at around 860 km/h. Something like that simply cannot be defended.

Hezbollah attacks with anti-tank weapons: to warn Israel of war?

“Hezbollah has used a lot of such weapons since the beginning of the Gaza war,” explained security expert Fabian Hinz from International Institute for Strategic Studies dem Mirror. “If Hezbollah uses its anti-tank weapons in this way, it is a sign of its military strength.” Because it is clearly signaling to the Israeli army that Hezbollah is able to lead individual fighters to the border undetected. After all, the weapons have a limited range and must be fired on sight. According to the news magazine, an Israeli security source describes this approach as “sniper weapons.”

When Hezbollah uses its anti-tank weapons in this way, it is a sign of its military strength.

A message? Israeli infantry units could be fired upon if the government actually decided to invade its northern neighbor, as in the 2006 Lebanon War. Deterrence to prevent war from spreading?

Middle East expert: Hezbollah is “in panic mode” in Lebanon

Hezbollah is “in panic mode”. It is currently unclear for the organization's elites how they should react. “Obviously they have no interest in getting drawn into a war,” said Middle East expert Hanin Ghaddar WirtschaftsWoche (WW). Israel is currently seeking war with Hezbollah, said the research officer at the Washington Institute, where she researches Shiite politics in the Levant. Ghaddar: “Because Israel is ready for it.”

Israeli army: Hardkill systems protect modern tanks from grenades

The Israelis, on the other hand, are probably not prepared for the new danger. The Israeli Armed Forces' modern Eitan APC wheeled tank has the Trophy active protection system, which can detect and disable anti-tank grenades and other projectiles on approach. A small, splinter-proof radar system on the roof is intended to ensure a 360-degree all-round view. Distance and likely impact point are calculated within milliseconds. The Trophy system then ignites a fragmentation cone that destroys the incoming projectile like a shotgun.

The latest version of the Merkava main battle tank is also said to be equipped with such a hardkill system. But: Infantrymen, i.e. foot soldiers, cannot carry such systems with them. And these are certainly not placed between the front gardens of housing estates. This leaves the IDF with only one thing: to identify and combat the attackers before the grenades are fired. (pm)