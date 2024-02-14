This comes at a time when the Israeli army announced that it had begun a series of strikes on Lebanon, apparently in response to missile strikes that targeted Safad on Wednesday, resulting in one dead person and the injury of 8 others.

A Sky News Arabia correspondent in Lebanon said that Israel targeted Lebanese Hezbollah sites in the Al-Tuffah region in southern Lebanon.

She added that an Israeli raid on the town of Adshit targeted a three-story building, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Lebanese sources reported that a Syrian family of 3 members was killed by targeting a house inside the town of Al-Sawana, south of Lebanon.

Israeli sources said earlier today that urgent security consultations are taking place on the nature of the army’s response to the bombing from southern Lebanon.

Israeli media reported that one person was killed and 8 others were injured as a result of missiles fired from southern Lebanon on the Safad area in northern Israel.