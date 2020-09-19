On Friday, September 18, the US State Department warned the authorities of European states about the threat of major new terrorist attacks, which Hezbollah is preparing on their territory. This was stated by State Department spokesman Nathan Salesspeaking at a meeting of the American Jewish Committee.

He stressed that Hezbollah is “A direct and obvious threat to US security”… Sales claims the Lebanon-based organization stores vast quantities of ammunition, weapons, and ammonium nitrate in Europe. The same one that caused the disastrous explosion in the port of Beirut in August.

Sales serves as the State Department’s counterterrorism coordinator. He stressed that recently, Hezbollah “Transported a significant amount of ammunition through Belgium to France, Greece, Spain, Italy and Switzerland”… “Large stocks of ammonium nitrate were discovered in France, Greece and Italy and partially destroyed.”– said Sales.

At the same time, American intelligence services are confident that Hezbollah is actively continuing this transfer of explosives and other ammunition. “Why does Hezbollah create such stocks of ammonium nitrate on European soil? The answer is obvious. This will give her the opportunity to carry out serious terrorist attacks at any time, as soon as her owners in Tehran want it. “Said Sales. Hezbollah poses a direct and clear security threat not only to the United States. Today this threat is spreading to Europe, “ – added the coordinator of the State Department.

He criticized the European Union for the fact that since 2013 Brussels has actually “Just didn’t work” in the direction of Hezbollah. This happened, most likely, for the sake of reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, which was signed in 2015 and from which the United States subsequently withdrew unilaterally.

