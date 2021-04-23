Shady Saladin (London)

The corrupt political class in Lebanon, and the involvement of the terrorist Hezbollah militia in all the big and small matters, have implicated the country in a network of economic and political crises, and at its heart is the currency crisis.

The crisis began in October 2019, when the “financial engineering” scheme used by the Central Bank of Lebanon, which is controlled by Hezbollah, collapsed, and the peg to the dollar collapsed over a period of 22 years at that time, followed immediately by banking and political crises. .

By last July, Lebanon defaulted on its sovereign debt and sank into hyperinflation.

The “The Wessel Street Journal” said in a report that Lebanon is still in a state of political paralysis. As a result, the Lebanese pound has retreated 86% of its value against the dollar since the start of the crisis, as inflation is pressing at an annual rate of 295%, and the banking crisis deepens, with tight restrictions on depositors ’withdrawals.

According to the American newspaper, the Central Bank of Lebanon is at the center of this storm, as it manages a strange set of multiple exchange rates and fuels a huge support program, the value of this support for a year is 4 times the entire budget of Lebanon for 2021.

For most subsidized items such as fuel, medical supplies, and wheat, eligible importers are allowed to buy dollars from the Banque du Liban at a deduction of 88% of the black market price. This allows participants to sell those imports at around 8 times what they had to pay for them.

Many subsidized products never find their way to the Lebanese market, as they are often re-exported or smuggled into neighboring countries and sold in dollars. Others are stored in Lebanon, waiting for prices to rise.

As a result, the shortage of subsidized goods abounds, corruption spreads, and the BDL’s foreign exchange reserves are being depleted and transferred to a privileged few.

The newspaper pointed out that Western diplomatic officials and other officials in the field of financial law enforcement are exerting pressure on the Lebanese Central Bank as part of an international campaign to marginalize Hezbollah, fight corruption, and alleviate the economic and political crises in the country.

The international community, especially Washington, has been calling for months to conduct a criminal investigation into central bank transfers, as they believe it may reveal evidence of fraud, money laundering, corruption, and the relations of senior Lebanese officials with the Hezbollah militia.

Amidst the economic crisis in Lebanon and the rapid inflation of food prices, half of Lebanese families do not find the value of breakfast. A new study from the “Lebanon Crisis Observatory” found that breakfast for a month for a family of 5 may now cost two and a half times the minimum wage. Currently “675 thousand Lebanese pounds”, and the Lebanese pound is currently trading at about 12 thousand to 15 thousand US dollars. On the black market. The study found that breakfast meals in Ramadan now amount to 1.8 million Lebanese pounds, compared to 443,931 pounds in 2018.

The report concluded by warning that if Hezbollah’s corruption continues and there is no government capable of managing this crisis, the inevitable result will be the devouring of the country’s foreign currencies and Lebanon will become a failed bankrupt state.