Hezbollah said it fired a volley of rockets at Israeli military bases on Friday in retaliation for the bombings launched in southern Lebanon, in a context of tension following the wave of explosions of communication devices of the Lebanese Shiite group this week.

According to the criteria of

The Iran-aligned Islamist movement said that launched Katyusha rockets at at least six Israeli army barracks and bases, including a major air base.

The shooting came after the Israeli army attacked hundreds of rocket launchers in Lebanon overnight. who were ready to fire projectiles toward Israel.

According to a military statement released minutes before midnight, Israeli fighter jets carried out an intensive two-hour bombing raid “under the direction of intelligence” from the army, targeting some 100 launchers and additional infrastructure containing a total of about 1,000 barrels of rocket launchers.

The army “will continue to operate to degrade the infrastructure and capabilities” of Hezbollah in order to “defend” the State of Israel, the text details.

The Lebanese television channel Al Manar, which belongs to Hezbollah, reported more than 50 Israeli attacks near the border, while the Lebanese National News Agency (ANN) confirmed bombings against areas located in the Jezzine region, quite far from the common border but within the radius of action previously covered by the Hebrew State.

This is the second wave of bombings against southern Lebanon carried out on Thursday by Israel, after the army bombed another 30 launch pads and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the afternoon.

The exchange of fire comes amid growing tension between the sides, after this week Two waves of simultaneous explosions on thousands of communication devices carried by Hezbollah members killed 37 people and injured nearly 3,000 in Lebanese territory.

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)