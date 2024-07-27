Hezbollah Fires Rocket at Israel, Injures Over 30

The Lebanese Hezbollah group fired a rocket at Israel, injuring more than 30 people, Israeli Prime Minister’s adviser Dmitry Gendelman said, quoted by TASS.

“Children who were playing in a playground in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights were hit by a rocket fired by Hezbollah,” he said, adding that nine children did not survive.

Israel called the incident a serious escalation and promised a tough response. The authorities promised to take all necessary measures to restore security on the northern border.