Attack by the terrorist group Hezbollah against Israeli territory | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah announced that this Wednesday (27) it fired around 30 rockets at the city of Kiryat Shmona, in northern Israel and close to the border with Lebanon.

“The Islamic Resistance mujahideen attacked at 16:30 (11:30 GMT) on Wednesday, December 27, the settlement of Kiryat Shmona, the occupied village of Al Khalisa, with 30 Katyusha rockets,” the Lebanese group said in a brief statement .

According to the note, the action was a response to Israeli attacks on civilian homes in Bint Jbeil, a city in southern Lebanon, where a Hezbollah fighter, his brother who lives in Australia and his wife, who he had gone to collect for leaving the country together, they were killed last night. The house where they were staying was bombed by Israeli planes.

Kiryat Shmona is about 10 kilometers from the border with Lebanon and the vast majority of its 25,000 inhabitants left the region in October as part of a plan implemented by Israeli authorities in response to the outbreak of border violence.

Earlier, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for five other attacks in northern Israel, including the launch of high-caliber Burkan missiles at a military outpost and a simultaneous attack on several groups of soldiers using drones, projectiles and artillery.

The Shiite group also claimed today two other actions with unspecified weapons against military positions, as well as the launch of guided missiles. (With EFE Agency)