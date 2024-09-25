He The Israeli army said on Wednesday that it had intercepted a ground-to-ground missile launched by Hezbollah against the center of the country.instead of the usual northern zone, which set off alarm bells in Tel Aviv and nearby areas.

This is the first long-range missile that the pro-Iranian militia has launched against Tel Aviv in its history. military spokesman for the international press, Nadav Shoshani, told the media on Wednesday.

The Lebanese Islamist movement claimed that The target of his Qader missile was the headquarters of the Mossad, the Israeli foreign intelligence services, held “responsible for the assassination of Hezbollah leaders and the explosions of beepers and walkie-talkies” last week that left dozens dead.

Shoshani, however, He said the target of the attack was the city of Tel Aviv “in general.” and questioned whether it was directed against the Mossad headquarters, located on the outskirts of this city.

The missile “was intercepted by the Armed Forces’ Air Defense System,” a military statement said, while Shoshani said it was intercepted by the David’s Sling defense system.

There have been no reports of injuries, but significant property damage has occurred.

At around 6:30 a.m. local time, Air raid sirens sounded due to the missile in both Tel Aviv and Netanya and surrounding areas, There were no injuries or damage, the military said, but it did not issue any new instructions to civilians.

Air raid sirens have also been heard in recent hours in the regions of Tiberias, the occupied Golan Heights and Upper Galilee. In the latter, the Army identified some 40 projectiles launched from Lebanon, and at least one of them hit a house in the city of Safed, without causing injuries.

“There have been no reports of injuries, but significant material damage has been caused,” police said in a statement, adding that several officers were working to remove shell debris and shrapnel in Safed.

On the other side, For the third consecutive day, Israeli air force bombed villages in southern Lebanon and the Baalbeck region in the east on Wednesday, two bastions of the Islamist movement, which has the support of Iran, Israel’s greatest enemy.

The Israeli army said it had attacked more than a hundred “targets” of the political and paramilitary group since early morning.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, At least 15 people died on Wednesday in five villages, two of them in mountainous areas outside the strongholds of the pro-Iranian militia.

The bombings have forced hundreds of thousands of Lebanese onto the roads. Nur Hamad, a 22-year-old student from Baalbeck, spoke of a “climate of terror” since the start of the attacks around the city. “We spent four or five days without sleep, not knowing if we would wake up in the morning. Children are scared, adults too,” she said.

On Monday, The first massive Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed 558 people and wounded more than 1,800, according to Lebanese authorities, the highest figure in a day since the end of the civil war in the country (1975-1990).

Israel announced in mid-September that it had moved “the centre of gravity of its military operations” to the north of the country, along the Lebanese border, to allow the return of tens of thousands of inhabitants displaced by cross-border violence.

Hezbollah, for its part, vowed to continue attacking Israel “until the end of the aggression in Gaza,” where war broke out on October 7, 2023 following Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israeli soil.

At the request of France, The UN Security Council will meet urgently on Wednesday in New York, where concern about the escalation between the Israeli military and Hezbollah dominated the opening of the General Assembly.

The head of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, fears “a full-blown war” and that Lebanon could become a new Gaza Strip.

Pope Francis also denounced the “terrible escalation” in Lebanon from the Vatican on Wednesday, calling it “unacceptable” and calling on the international community to do everything possible to put an end to it.

From Tehran, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that the recent killing of several Hezbollah leaders by the Israeli army in Lebanon will not “bring the Islamist movement to its knees.”