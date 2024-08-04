The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah announced this Sunday the launch of “dozens” of ‘Katyusha’ rockets against the settlement of Beit Hillel, in northern Israel, in response to Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon that left at least two people dead in their ranks on Saturday.

The Iranian-allied formation said in a statement that this was the first time it had attacked Beit Hillel since the start of the border violence on October 8, a day after the outbreak of the war in Gaza, and announced that this settlement now forms part of the list of objectives of Hezbollah.

The Shiite group said the attack was “in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honourable resistance” and in response to the attacks on the villages of Kafr Kila and Deir Seryan, where Hezbollah said there were civilian casualties in Saturday’s Israeli airstrikes.

In mid-July, the head of the armed movement, Hassan Nasrallah had already warned during a televised speech that if Israel continued to hit “civilian” targets in Lebanese territory, Their ranks would begin “launching missiles and targeting colonies that have never been attacked before.”

On Saturday, at least two fighters from the armed formation – one of them aged 17 – were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, which also left more than a dozen civilians injured. according to the Lebanese National News Agency (ANN).

The new day of border violence takes place at a time of maximum tension following the assassination in Beirut by Israel of the top commander of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, and the death in Tehran of the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in an attack widely attributed to the Jewish state.

Although Hezbollah The group resumed its operations against Israeli military targets on Friday as part of its routine activities in the crossfire that began a day after the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip, but the armed group’s promised response to Shukr’s killing is still awaited.