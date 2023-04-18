By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged an alleged financier of Lebanese group Hezbollah with circumventing U.S. sanctions imposed on him by exporting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of diamonds and artwork.

In 2019, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Nazem Ahmad for allegedly providing material support to Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terrorist organization. The move was aimed at cutting off Ahmad and 11 companies associated with him from the US financial system.

However, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Ahmad worked with three family members and five other associates to continue dealing in diamonds and artwork while concealing his involvement. One of the alleged co-conspirators, Sundar Nagarajan, was arrested on Tuesday in England while Ahmad remains at large.

The investigation “speaks to the unwavering commitment of the US and UK governments to prevent art and diamond markets from becoming a haven for illicit financial activity,” said Tae Johnson, acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, whose investigative arm examines sanctions violations.

Prosecutors said Ahmad directly negotiated the sale of artworks with a New York artist in 2021, whom he instructed not to mention his name. Six paintings by the artist valued at nearly $200,000 were exported to a Lebanese company used by Ahmad, prosecutors said.

In total, Ahmad-linked entities engaged in more than $440 million in financial transactions in violation of sanctions, including importing $207 million worth of goods into the United States and exporting $234 million worth of diamonds and works of art, according to prosecutors.

Earlier on Tuesday, Britain also sanctioned Ahmad over suspicions he was funding Iran-backed Hezbollah. The British government said Ahmad has an extensive collection of art in the UK and does business with a number of artists, galleries and auction houses in the country.

(Additional reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington)