Axios: Hezbollah Explains Golan Explosion to UN as Israeli Air Defense Missile Fall

The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah explained to the UN the cause of the explosion on the Golan Islands, the portal reports Axios.

The explosion was allegedly caused by an Israeli air defense missile. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the explosion in the city of Majdal Shams was caused by an Iranian Falaq-1 missile, which is in service with the group. The strike on the Golan Heights took place on the evening of July 27.

Israeli authorities blamed Hezbollah for the incident, although the Shiite organization denied any involvement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his visit to the United States because of the attack on the city.

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Israel was seriously close to a full-scale war with Lebanon and Hezbollah. He stressed that the rocket attack on the Golan Heights “crosses all red lines.”