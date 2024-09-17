Home policy

At the same time, communication devices explode in Lebanon – the Iranian ambassador is also injured. Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah are boiling over.

Beirut – Dozens of people in Lebanon have been injured in explosions – apparently caused by exploding telecommunications devices, so-called pagers. German Press Agency from a hospital in a southern suburb of the capital Beirut. From the Hezbollah It was reported on Saturday (September 17) that numerous members of the Shiite militia had been injured. The exact nature of the explosions was initially unclear.

Local media reported that there were explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut and in southern Lebanon. It was not immediately clear whether there were any deaths. Eyewitnesses reported panic in the streets of Beirut. Numerous ambulances were deployed. The Lebanese Ministry of Health called all hospitals to be on high alert.

Explosions in Lebanon: Iranian ambassador injured

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon was also injured. Iranian state television reported that Ambassador Mojtaba Amani himself told the station that he was fine despite his injury and that he was in “no danger whatsoever”.

There was speculation that Israel might have deliberately detonated the devices as an attack on Hezbollah fighters. As a correspondent of the AFP reported that dozens of people were also injured by pager explosions in the Bekaa Valley northeast of Beirut.

People outside a hospital in Baalbek, Lebanon, after hundreds of pagers exploded across the country. © AFP

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

Since the start of the Israel-Gaza war almost a year ago, there have been almost daily confrontations between the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Israeli military in the border region. There have been deaths on both sides as a result of the shelling – most of them were members of Hezbollah. Just on Tuesday, according to Israeli sources, three Hezbollah fighters were killed in an attack on a town in southern Lebanon. The pro-Iranian Shiite militia says it is acting in solidarity with the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

After almost a year of constant fighting, there are increasing signs that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon could escalate into open war. The return of the Israeli refugees to their homes in the north of the country is now one of the most important Release of hostages from the Gaza Strip and the destruction of the Hamas – Israel’s declared war aims.

Israeli minister hints at “military action” against Hezbollah

The only way to achieve this is “military action,” said Israel’s Defense Minister Joav Galant on Monday, according to his office, at a meeting with US mediator Amos Hochstein. The possibility of a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Hezbollah is becoming increasingly remote because the militia has tied its fate to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and refuses to end the conflict.

The Commissioner General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Palestinians (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said after a meeting in Lebanon with Foreign Minister Bou Habib that the situation was “very worrying”. While he hoped for the best, he said that one must prepare for the worst.

September 16, 2024: Smoke rises over a village in Lebanon after an Israeli airstrike. © Ali Hashisho/Imago

Hezbollah prepared for “any scenario”

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza Strip between Israel and the Islamist Hamas almost a year ago, there have been almost daily military confrontations between the Israeli army and Hezbollah in the border area between Israel and its northern neighbour Lebanon.

Since then, around 60,000 Israelis have had to leave their homes and apartments in many villages and the town of Kiriat Shmona in northern Israel. Many of those affected have been living in state-funded hotels in the country for months. In several towns in the Israeli border region, dozens of houses and infrastructure were damaged. The military has always been present in the area. Since the beginning of the fighting with Hezbollah, however, there have also been army checkpoints on roads used by civilians.

The pro-Iranian Shiite militia says it is acting in solidarity with the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It will not stop its attacks until the “aggression against Gaza and the Palestinian people” stops. Hezbollah is prepared for “any scenario,” according to informed sources. Sources from the organization told the German Press Agency: “Our fighters have been ready since October 8. Our leaders have stressed on all occasions that we will protect Lebanon.”

Our interactive maps of the Israel-Gaza war show locations of the conflict and its course. (Editorial with agency material)