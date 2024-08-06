Seven Israelis were injured, one of them seriously, by shrapnel in a town near the northern city of Nahariya, after an Israeli interceptor missile crashed and failed to stop a drone belonging to the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah that was targeting a military base in the area.

According to the Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA), the injured, registered in the Arab city of Maazra, are a man, in serious condition, and a woman, in moderate condition, both in their 30s and who were transferred to the hospital in Nahariya.

In addition, five other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after suffering hearing damage due to the shock wave from the explosion.

“We saw the man unconscious in a car with a serious head injury caused by shrapnel. A woman who was fully conscious, with injuries to her lower extremities, was in a nearby parking lot. We treated the man with mechanical ventilation and medication and took him in a very serious condition to the hospital,” said an MDA paramedic.

According to the Israeli military, several drones have been identified over northern Israel in the last few hours. Israeli forces reported that one of them, when intercepted, caused damage to several civilians south of Nahariya.

Hours later, the military said in another statement that “an initial investigation indicates that an interceptor missile missed its target and impacted the ground.”

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching the original drone and explained in a statement how its ranks launched an air operation with a “squadron” of unmanned aircraft against the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the Israeli army’s Iguz Unit 621, “north of occupied Acre.”

Acre is located a few kilometers south of Nahariya, important population centers on the Mediterranean coast that were not evacuated and where sirens sounded today due to the action launched from Lebanon.

According to the Hezbollah statement, the attack was a response to an Israeli bombing that killed one of its members yesterday in Abbe, southern Lebanon, where Israel claimed to have hit a commander of the Radwan Forces, the elite Lebanese terrorist group.

Prior to this incident, the Israeli military reported that its air force had struck a Hezbollah military structure in the Nabatieh area of ​​southern Lebanon that “was used by several terrorists operating to carry out attacks against the State of Israel.”

The Lebanese News Agency confirmed four deaths in the Nabatieh area, presumably militiamen, but Hezbollah has so far only confirmed one victim.

Content edited by: Fabio Galão