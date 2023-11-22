Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it had carried out 12 targeting operations against Israeli military sites and concentrations of Israeli soldiers across the Lebanese border.

He also announced the use of heavy Burkan missiles in a number of these operations.

On the other hand, Israel carried out raids and artillery shelling on a number of southern border towns, including a raid targeting Hezbollah members on Wednesday evening.

At dawn on Thursday, Hezbollah mourned the son of the head of its parliamentary bloc and four others, who were killed as a result of confrontations with Israel in southern Lebanon.

Security sources had previously confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the son of MP Muhammad Raad, head of the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc, was killed in an Israeli raid.

The sources reported that 5 Hezbollah members were killed in an Israeli raid on Beit Yahoun in the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon.

The border region in southern Lebanon has witnessed a worsening military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah since the Hamas movement launched an unprecedented attack on the Hebrew state on October 7, which responded with devastating bombing and a ground operation in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the cross-border escalation, more than 100 people have been killed in Lebanon, the majority of whom were Hezbollah fighters, and 14 civilians, including three journalists, according to a tally prepared by Agence France-Presse.

For its part, the Israeli authorities reported that nine people were killed, including three civilians.