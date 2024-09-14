The exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army on the Israeli-Lebanese border led to the displacement of a large number of residents on both sides of the border.

Hezbollah’s announcement came after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that Israel was determined to restore calm on the northern front, noting that “there is the option of an agreement that would lead to arrangements in the north and south” of Israel, with the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas movement, “and a second option, which is escalation that will lead to war.”

“We do not have a plan to initiate a war because we do not find it useful, but if Israel launches a war, we will confront it with war and the losses will be huge for us and for them as well,” Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general Naim Qassem said in a speech in Beirut.

“If they think that this war will return the 100,000 displaced persons” to northern Israel, he added, “then from now on we are telling you to prepare to receive hundreds of thousands more displaced persons.”

Since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged daily shelling across the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Since then, Hezbollah has mainly targeted Israeli military sites, in attacks launched from southern Lebanon in “support” of Gaza and “backing” its resistance. Israel responds by targeting what it describes as “military structures” belonging to the party, in addition to its fighters.

These confrontations led to the displacement of tens of thousands of Lebanese and Israelis, and raised fears of an expansion of the war that has been ongoing for 12 months in the Gaza Strip.

Since the escalation began, at least 623 people have been killed in Lebanon, according to a count by Agence France-Presse, while 50 people have been killed on the Israeli side, according to the army.