Hezbollah Confirms Death of Senior Commander Qubaisi in Beirut

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement has confirmed the death of senior commander Ibrahim Qubaisi during an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike on Beirut, the movement’s press service said in a statement. Telegram.

“It is with great honor and sadness that we announce the death of Commander Ibrahim Mohamad Qubaisi,” they said.

Earlier, the IDF said that the airstrike on Beirut killed the commander of the Lebanese Hezbollah rocket force, Ibrahim al-Qubeisi. It was specified that other members of the command were present at the time of the attack.

The Israeli army struck dozens of targets belonging to the Shiite group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on September 24. The attacks targeted launchers used to shell the Hamakim area overnight. Artillery and tanks also struck additional targets in the Ayta al-Shab and Ramleh areas of southern Lebanon.