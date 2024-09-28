Hezbollah: Secretary General Nasrullah killed in Israeli strike

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrullah, was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the movement’s statement.

“Seyyid Hassan Nasrullah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined the martyrs he led for more than thirty years,” the statement states.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the liquidation of the Secretary General of the Lebanese movement.

On September 27, the Israeli army launched a massive attack on Hezbollah’s main military headquarters in the Lebanese capital. According to the Israeli portal Ynet, the target of the attack could have been Nasrullah. Reuters later reported, citing a source, that the movement had lost contact with the secretary general after the attack.