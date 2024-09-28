Israel says Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was killed in an attack on Beirut

The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has confirmed the death of Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, he was killed as a result of an Israeli strike on Beirut. His place will be taken by the head of the Lebanese party’s executive council and his cousin Hashem Safieddine.

“Hassan Nasrallah has joined his fellow martyrs,” the report said, as quoted by the media.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the liquidation of Narsullah. According to her information, in addition to the Secretary General of Hezbollah, the commander of the southern front of the group, Ali Karki, and other commanders of the movement were also eliminated. In total, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 11 people were killed and 108 were injured due to airstrikes in Beirut.

Photo: Khalil Hassan/Reuters

Nasrullah’s daughter killed in airstrike

On September 27, the Israeli army (IDF) launched a massive attack on Hezbollah’s main military headquarters in the Lebanese capital. It was later reported that the movement lost contact with the Secretary General after the attack.

It also became known that the daughter of Hassan Nasrullah, Zainab, was killed in the airstrike. It is noted that she openly demonstrated her commitment to the movement and its goals. In a 2022 interview, Zainab stated that “when her brother became a martyr, her parents did not shed a tear.”

The Israel Defense Forces reported that the air force (IAF) killed the commander of a Hezbollah missile unit, Muhammad Ali Ismail, in southern Lebanon. The deputy of one of the commanders, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, was also eliminated. The IDF clarified that the commander was involved in firing surface-to-surface missiles at Israel.

Photo: Saeed Qaq/Anadolu/Getty Images

The IDF promised not to stop there

As the IDF press service said, the Israeli army used F-15 fighters to strike at the location of the leader of the Shiite movement. Military planes took off to eliminate Nasrallah from the Israeli Air Force base Hatzerim. A total of 85 bombs weighing a ton were dropped.

As IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said, Israel will not stop there. According to him, the Israeli army is currently moving “to prepare for the next acute actions.”

This is not the end, that should be very clear. There are even more tools to move forward Herzi HaleviChief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

Meanwhile, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas said it was standing as a united front with the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah against the backdrop of recent events. “The Islamic resistance movement Hamas mourns with our Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world over the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah,” the Palestinian group said in a statement.

Hamas also called on its members to “renew absolute solidarity and stand with our Hezbollah brothers” in a united front, including to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The main reasons for the liquidation of the Hezbollah leader are named

The main reason for the decision to eliminate Hezbollah’s secretary general is said to be the desire to weaken the movement. The Wall Street Journal, citing Israeli military officials and officials, reports that this will also push back the prospects for an operation in Lebanon – the Israeli leadership hoped that the liquidation of Nasrullah would help “push” Hezbollah away from the border without a ground invasion. At the same time, Israeli officials called Nasrallah’s leadership “powerful” and some people irreplaceable. They identified the elimination of the leader of the movement as a turning point.

At the same time, the United States, according to American leader Joe Biden, was not aware of Israel’s plans to conduct an operation to eliminate Nasrallah.

The United States did not know about the IDF operation and did not take part in it Joe Biden US President

Asked if the president was concerned about escalation in the Middle East, Biden said he was “always concerned about that.”