ORA commander of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah was killed on Wednesday by an Israeli drone strike on the vehicle in which he was travelling in the Al Housh area in southern Lebanon, various sources reported.

A source close to Hezbollah, who requested anonymity, assured Efe that The deceased is a leader of the Aziz Unit of the armed formation, identified as Mohamed Nimah Naser (‘Abu Nimah’), who was killed in an attack on the Al Housh area, near the city of Tyre.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack shortly afterward, saying in a statement that Naser had been collaborating with Hezbollah since 2016 and had been responsible for launching rockets and anti-tank missiles from southwestern Lebanon against Israel.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (ANN), an Israeli drone bombed a vehicle traveling in the area on Wednesday, injuring at least two people, although the state media did not provide details about their identities.

Three weeks ago, another Israeli bombing killed a senior Hezbollah commander, Abu Taleb, in a house also located in the south of the country.

A Lebanese resident walks past a building destroyed during an earlier Israeli military fire on the village of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, near the border with northern Israel. Photo:AFP

His death, along with that of several other members of the movement, sparked a sharp escalation between Hezbollah and Israel in the following days, including a massive wave of attacks with more than 200 projectiles against various points in the Jewish State, some against areas far from the common border.

The clashes are the worst between the parties since their war in 2006 and there are fears that they could lead to another open conflict this summer.

Israeli forces have stepped up training in the north of the country in recent weeks in anticipation of an all-out war against Hezbollah, with whom they have been engaged in intense crossfire since October 8, one day after the start of the Gaza war.

The clashes are the worst between the sides since their 2006 war and there are fears that they could lead to another open conflict this summer, while the international community is trying to find a negotiated solution to the border crisis, which has claimed the lives of some 510 people, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed 326 militant casualties, some in Syria.

Smoke rises following Israeli shelling of the village of Shihin in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel. Photo:AFP

Hezbollah announces launch of 100 rockets

In response to the death of its commander, the Lebanese Shiite group announced that it launched around 100 projectiles at two military barracks in northern Israel.

“Fighters of the Islamic Resistance shelled the headquarters of the 210th Golani Division command in the Nafah barracks, and the headquarters of the anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense in the Kela barracks with 100 Katyusha rockets,” the Lebanese group said in a statement.

The launch is part of the “response process” to the assassination of Nasser, as was another attack carried out shortly after against other Israeli army facilities. in Kiryat Shmona, also in the north of the Jewish state, Hezbollah reported in an almost simultaneous note.

The Israeli army had already reported on Tuesday the launching of 15 rockets against the Kiryat Shmona area, in the north of its territory and about four kilometers from the border with Lebanon, ten of which were intercepted and the remaining five hit without causing casualties.

Sirens also sounded in other parts of the north of the country on Tuesday after a “suspicious aerial target” was identified that Israeli air defenses intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory, according to a military statement.

The government of Benjamin Netanyahu has raised the tone against the Iranian militia to the point that it is now directly threatening to launch an all-out offensive if hostilities do not cease.