The flags of Hezbollah and Palestine hang from a bridge during a pro-Palestinian protest this Friday in Lebanon | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah claimed responsibility this Saturday (28) for two series of simultaneous attacks carried out against Israeli military positions. These attacks mark Hezbollah’s first actions since Israel declared, on Friday night (27), an expansion of its ground operations against the Gaza Strip, carrying out its biggest bombardment in three weeks.

During Saturday afternoon, Hezbollah used artillery and “appropriate weapons” to attack two positions in northern Israel. Simultaneously, its fighters launched guided missiles against a third position, as announced in a series of communiqués sent by the terrorist group. An additional attack with “appropriate weapons,” not “specified,” also occurred at the same time, resulting in direct attacks, according to the group.

At 6 pm (12 pm Brasília time), Hezbollah carried out two additional simultaneous actions, targeting a military barracks and a group of Israeli soldiers near Israel’s border with Lebanon, as disclosed in a statement from the terrorists.

Since the start of the war in the Middle East, which took place on October 7, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged attacks along the border, with actions also claimed by other Palestinian jihadist groups that are present in Lebanese territory.

Furthermore, as part of the escalation, Israel attacked southern Lebanon this Saturday, including Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, in response to three previous attacks from Lebanese territory, as stated by the Israeli Army. (With EFE Agency)