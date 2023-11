The flags of Hezbollah and Palestine hang from a bridge during a pro-Palestinian protest in Lebanon | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for several attacks carried out against Israeli military and civilian targets this Tuesday (21). Among them is the launch of missiles against a factory belonging to Rafael Industries, an Israeli defense company that produces military equipment.

According to Hezbollah, the attacks were a “response” to the Israeli bombing that hit an aluminum factory in southern Lebanon. The group said its projectiles caused “damage and fires” in the Shlomi region in northern Israel, and also hit military posts, soldiers, a tank and homes with members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Hezbollah’s attacks increase tension on the border between Lebanon and Israel, which have been in a state of war since 2006. The Lebanese group is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and the United States, and has financial and military support from Iran and Syria.