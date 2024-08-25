Home policy

Press Split

Sharp rhetoric for his supporters: Hezbollah leader Nasrallah (archive photo) © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Hezbollah took more than two weeks to announce its attack on Israel. Its leader Nasrallah now explains that the target was chosen carefully so as not to hit any civilians.

Beirut – According to its leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah deliberately did not target civilian targets in its large-scale attack against Israel on Sunday. “Our aim from the beginning was not to attack civilians, but military targets,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech. The militia decided to attack the Gilot military base near Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah waited to carry out its attack on Israel, which it had announced more than two weeks ago, because of the careful choice of the location of the attack and also to give negotiations to end the Gaza war a chance. The delay was also a punishment for the Israeli enemy. After this first phase, attacks by Iran and the Houthi militia in Yemen are still pending.

Hezbollah attacked Israel with 340 rockets, said Nasrallah. Israel had attacked targets in southern Lebanon shortly before and called it an “act of self-defense.” Three people were killed in Lebanon. According to military sources, one soldier was killed in Israel. According to media reports, the 21-year-old was hit by parts of an Israeli defense missile on a naval boat.

Hezbollah is considered Iran’s most important non-state ally in the Middle East and the most heavily armed non-state group in the region. Since the start of the Gaza war ten months ago, the militia has been engaged in almost daily shelling with Israel, killing dozens of civilians on both sides of the border. dpa