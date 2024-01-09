The attack using drones was carried out during a visit by US Secretary Antony Blinken to the country

The extremist group Hezbollah carried out attacks with explosive drones sent from Lebanon to Israel on Monday (8.Jan.2024). The attack was carried out in response to the death of Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas. The attack hit an Israeli military base in the northern Israeli city of Safed and left no casualties or injuries, a Hezbollah spokesman said.

The offensive was carried out days after Israel announced a new phase of the conflict against Hamas in Gaza. The attacks were carried out while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Tel Aviv to try to prevent the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The information is from the Lebanese news agency ANN.

Israel responded to the attacks by the Iranian-backed group this Tuesday (9.Jan). The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) carried out aerial attacks and reached Hezbollah military posts.

An Israeli drone hit a vehicle in the southern region of Lebanon, in Ghandouriya. The bombing hit ambulances sent to the scene to help the victims. A paramedic was injured.