Israeli defense has been operating since October 8 on the border with Lebanon | Photo: EFE/ Sara Gómez Armas

The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah announced that it launched this Tuesday (23) a large number of projectiles against one of the main intelligence centers in northern Israel, in its second attack against the facilities responsible for Israeli air operations in several countries.

Fighters from the terrorist group attacked the Meron Air Surveillance Base at around 10:50 am (local time, 5:50 am Brasília time), in response to a series of targeted killings attributed to the neighboring country's Defense forces in Lebanon and Syria, and their attacks against civilian areas, according to Hezbollah in a statement.

This is the second time that the militia has attacked this center since hostilities began in October last year, as on January 6 it had already launched 62 projectiles against the facility to avenge the death of the number two member of the Hamas political office. , Saleh al Arouri, on Lebanese soil.

On that occasion, Hezbollah assured that the Meron base is the only one intended for administration, surveillance and air control in the north of Israel, and stated that Israel only has other facilities of this type in the south of the country.

According to their information, all air operations that Israel launches against Lebanon and Syria are coordinated from the base, in addition to any potential operations of this type in Turkey, Cyprus or other Mediterranean countries.

The Lebanese group and Israeli forces have been involved in intense crossfire across their common border since October 8, in their worst clashes since the war fought by both sides in 2006.

The intensity of the violence, which began as part of the war in the Gaza Strip, raised fears of a possible armed conflict between the parties. (With EFE Agency)