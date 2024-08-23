ANDThe Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah attacked the main air intelligence base in northern Israel, in Meron, on Friday, while intense crossfire between the parties continues with all eyes on the negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The attack targeted the “spy equipment of the Air Surveillance and Operations Management Unit” at the Merón basewhere it scored a direct hit that destroyed the infrastructure, Hezbollah said in a statement, without specifying the type of weapons used.

According to the Shiite movement, the Meron base is one of two of its kind in the Jewish state and is responsible for coordinating operations by air against Lebanon, Syria and other nearby countries.

Hezbollah also claimed another artillery attack on a military post in northern Israel on Friday, as part of the clashes which has been the protagonist of this Army since last October 8, one day after the outbreak of the Gaza war.

However, the Lebanese formation has not yet carried out its promised response to the assassination of the top commander. Fuad Shukr more than three weeks ago outside Beirut, with Lebanon focused on negotiations over Gaza and expectations that a potential deal there would also be reflected on the Lebanese front.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib warned again on Thursday that a failure of the dialogue on the conflict in the Strip could cause the “situation to spiral out of control in the region,” he said during a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa.

Delegations from Israel, the US and Egypt are meeting in Cairo on Friday to try to reach a consensus on an Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphia corridor, which connects Gaza with Egypt, one of the main obstacles to a truce agreement in the Palestinian enclave, an Egyptian source told EFE.