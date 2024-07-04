The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah announced on Thursday (4) that it launched more than 200 projectiles and drones against different military positions in northern Israel, as part of the response to the Israeli attack that the day before caused the death of its top commander Mohamed Niamah Nasser, in Lebanon.

On the one hand, the formation fired 200 projectiles “of various types” at the headquarters of different Israeli army brigades in the bases of Ayelet, Katsavia, Gamla, Nafah and Yarden, according to a statement issued by Hezbollah.

Shortly after, the Lebanese movement also claimed responsibility for an aerial operation with a “flock of attack drones” that targeted seven other important military bases in the north of the neighboring territory, including some that had already been attacked with the initial launch of projectiles.

Both actions are part of the response to the assassination of Nasser, known as Hajj Abu Niamah’ and who died this Wednesday (3) due to the bombing of an Israeli drone against the vehicle in which he was traveling in the Al Housh region, in southern Lebanon, near the city of Tyre.

Hezbollah had already launched several actions yesterday to avenge the leader’s death, including another launch of almost 100 rockets and an attack with high-caliber missiles, capable of carrying warheads of up to half a ton.

Nasser is the third senior member of the group killed by Israel since the outbreak of hostilities last October and the second in the past three weeks.

On June 11, another Israeli strike killed commander Abu Taleb and four other Lebanese militia members in a house in Jouaiyya, also in the south of the country, which in the following hours and days triggered a sharp increase in cross-border violence.

All this comes amid renewed fears of open war between Hezbollah and Israel, which have been engaged in their worst clashes since their 2006 conflict for nearly nine months.