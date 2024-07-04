The Army of Israel confirmed on Thursday that it had identified more than 200 rockets and some 20 drones fired at the north of the country from Lebanon, in what is already one of the worst exchanges of crossfire with the Lebanese militia Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza.

On the one hand, The formation fired two hundred projectiles “of various types” against the headquarters of different brigades of the Israeli Army. at the bases of Ayelet, Katsavia, Gamla, Nafah and Yarden, according to a statement issued by Hezbollah.

Shortly after, The Lebanese movement also claimed an air operation with a “flock of attack drones” that targeted seven other important barracks in the north of the Jewish state, Among them were some that had already been attacked by the initial launch of projectiles.

Most of the projectiles were intercepted by air defenses and fighter jets, an Israeli military statement said Thursday, while some landed in open spaces.

Rockets fired from southern Lebanon hit areas of northern Israel. Photo:AFP Share

Israel also reported that its aircraft are currently attacking southern Lebanon, specifically “Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Ramyeh and Houla,” after a morning of incessant alarms in border communities, where sirens sounded incessantly for more than an hour.

“Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, numerous suspicious projectiles and aerial targets crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Air defence successfully intercepted many of them,” the Israeli army warned in a first statement at midday.

Hezbollah responds after the assassination of Mohamed Niamah Nasser

This is an offensive claimed by Hezbollah, in retaliation for the assassination on Wednesday in a selective Israeli air strike of commander Mohamed Niamah Nasser. in the Lebanese town of Al Housh, near Tyre.

Israeli police officers and bomb disposal experts were deployed in open spaces in the north of the country on Monday morning, according to a statement, where they scanned the impact of some rockets and warned the population against touching the remains of the rockets, as they may contain explosives.

Rocket sirens began to sound in towns – mostly evacuated – in the occupied Golan Heights, but then spread to more distant cities. such as Safed in the Upper Galilee region, or in the coastal cities of Nahariya and Acre, where they have also launched explosive-laden drones.

According to the Israeli press, This has caused at least ten fires in the north of the country, both in the occupied Golan Heights and in the Upper Galilee region, 25 fire brigades were involved in the attacks, according to the Yediot Ahronot newspaper.

Coffin of Hezbollah military commander Mohamed Niamah Nasser. Photo:AFP Share

“As a result of explosive devices and shrapnel from interceptions, fires broke out in several areas in northern Israel. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently working to extinguish the fires,” the military added.

In Acre, some 20 kilometres from the Lebanese border, a fire broke out on the roof of a shopping centre, allegedly caused by rocket debris from an interceptor; Israeli media reported that two soldiers were slightly injured at an as yet unspecified point in the north.

Smoke rises as projectiles are fired in northern Israel. Photo:EFE Share

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest peak of tension since 2006 with an intense exchange of fire since October, which has claimed the lives of more than 500 people, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed at least 327 casualties of militants and commanders, some in Syria; in addition to more than 90 civilians.

In Israel, 25 people have died in the north (15 soldiers and 10 civilians).

Hostilities on the dividing line began on October 8, the day after the war in Gaza broke out, as a sign of solidarity by Hezbollah with the Palestinian Islamist militias in the enclave, although their attacks have intensified in recent weeks and there are fears of open war.