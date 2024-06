Smoke rising from the Golan Heights after Israel shoots down Hezbollah drones | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah launched attacks with explosive drones in northern Israel this Sunday (23), an action that left a Defense Force (IDF) soldier seriously injured.

In addition to the attack from Lebanon, the Israeli Army claimed to have shot down an unmanned plane coming from Iraq towards the country.

In the first episode, a drone loaded with explosives was launched from Lebanon and hit an area near the community of Beit Hillel, in northern Israel, military and local authorities reported.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the airstrike and said it targeted an Israeli military base adjacent to the community.

Several hours later, another drone apparently launched by Hezbollah was shot down over the Lower Galilee, near a “sensitive defense installation,” the IDF said.

According to a military statement, the device entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, but drone infiltration sirens did not sound “in accordance with protocol.”

This Saturday (22), Israeli military forces launched fighter jets in southern Lebanon, hitting a building and an observation post used by Hezbollah in Kafr Kila, in the south of the border country.

A separate attack targeted a group of Hezbollah terrorist operatives in Taybeh, the military added.