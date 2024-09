Smoke billows over areas of southern Lebanon after Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets on Monday (23) | Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah launched more than 30 rockets towards northern Israel on Wednesday (25), directly hitting the community of Sa’ar (Kibbutz).

The attack left two people injured, according to Israel’s emergency medical service: a 35-year-old man was seriously injured by shrapnel and a 52-year-old man was moderately injured.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to Israeli media, the victims were running for cover when a rocket hit something close to them, causing the injuries.

The new strike came shortly after Hezbollah launched another 40 rockets against the Carmel and Wadi Aras areas in northern Israel, as well as the city of Safed. That first attack left no casualties or injuries, but caused serious damage to one house in the city.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel foiled an attempted attack by the terrorist group in central Israel, the first time the Shiite militia has managed to bring a rocket close to Tel Aviv. The militia said the plan was to hit the headquarters of the Mossad, Israel’s spy agency.

The Israeli Army today called up two brigades of reservist soldiers to carry out “operational missions” in the north of the country, amid an escalation of attacks against the Shiite group.

“This will allow the fight against the terrorist organization Hezbollah and the defense of the State of Israel to continue, and will create the conditions to allow residents of northern Israel to return to their homes,” the Israeli military said in a brief statement, in which it offered no further details.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to convene his security cabinet in Tel Aviv this afternoon to discuss the escalating conflict, just hours before he travels to the United States to attend the UN General Assembly.