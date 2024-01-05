The head of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah movement said Friday that the response against Israel for the death of Hamas' number two in a southern suburb of Beirut will be “inevitable.”

The attack in Beirut “is serious and will not go unanswered,” Hassan Nasrallah warned in a televised speechensuring that their movement will “respond” on the “battlefield.”

“The response is inevitable,” reaffirmed the head of Hezbollah, which exchanges attacks daily with Israel on its border.

The leader of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, during a meeting with the head of Hamas, Saleh al-Aruri, assassinated by Israel. Photo: Hezbollah's Media Office / AFP

Saleh Al Aruri and six other Hamas officials They died on Tuesday in an attack attributed to Israel against an office of the Palestinian Islamist movement, ally of Hezbollah. This is the first attack to hit the Lebanese capital since the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza began on October 7.

Israel did not claim responsibility for the bombing, but was accused by Hamas, Hezbollah and the Lebanese government. A US defense official also claimed that “it was an Israeli attack.”

“We cannot remain silent in the face of a violation of this magnitude, because it would mean that all of Lebanon would be exposed” in the future, Nasrallah declared.. “Our fighters in all border areas (…) will respond to this dangerous violation”he added.

