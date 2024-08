Home policy

Press Split

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah had already announced retaliation weeks ago. (Archive photo) © Mustafa Jamalddine/AP/dpa

The Lebanese Hezbollah militia says it has begun its announced retaliatory attack on Israel. It is a response to the recent killing of the high-ranking Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in the capital Beirut, the Shiite militia, which is allied with Iran, said.