Home policy

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

Israel attacks targets in Lebanon and declares a state of emergency. Hezbollah announces the start of its counterattack, which has been expected for weeks. The news ticker on the Middle East conflict.

Beirut/Tel Aviv – The Lebanese Hezbollah-Militia has, according to its own statements, begun its announced retaliatory attack on Israel. It is the response to the killing of the high-ranking Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in the capital Beirut, said the Shiite militia, which is allied with Iran. Shukr was killed in an Israeli attack almost a month ago.

Middle East conflict: Hezbollah launches retaliatory strike against Israel

Israel has declared a nationwide state of emergency, which will take effect at 6:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. CEST) for the next 48 hours, said Defense Minister Joav Galant.

Immediately beforehand, the Israeli military had attacked dozens of Shiite militia positions in the neighboring country. According to the army, this was to forestall an immediate threat from Hezbollah. Security circles in Lebanon confirmed the Israeli attacks.

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah had already announced retaliation weeks ago. (Archive photo) © Mustafa Jamalddine/AP/dpa

Middle East conflict escalates: Israel launches dozens of attacks on Lebanon

The Israeli military recently determined that Hezbollah was preparing to fire rockets into Israeli territory, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said early this morning. Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter planes are currently attacking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon “that pose an immediate threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.” This is an act of self-defense. Israel’s missile defense system, navy and air force are involved.

Hezbollah will soon fire rockets into Israeli territory and may also launch drones. Hezbollah’s ongoing aggression poses the risk “that the Lebanese people, the Israeli people – and the entire region – will be drawn into a further escalation.” Israel will not tolerate Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel’s civilian population, warned the Israeli army spokesman.

Israel in the Middle East conflict: US knew about the attacks in Lebanon before Hezbollah retaliated

Israeli Defense Minister Galant spoke with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin after the attacks began in Lebanon, Galant’s office said. The two stressed the importance of avoiding a regional escalation.

The USA is considered to be Israel’s protecting power and had recently deployed additional warships, aircraft and even a nuclear submarine equipped with missiles to the region – probably also in order to be able to support Israel in the event of an attack by forces in Lebanon or Iran.

Before the war in Israel: The history of the Israel-Palestine conflict in pictures View photo gallery

Attacks the Hezbollah expected: Israel’s emergency services declare highest level of alert

In view of the imminent threat situation on the border with Lebanon, according to Israeli information, the Israeli emergency services declared the highest level of alert nationwide, as the Times of Israel reported. Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv diverted incoming flights to other airports, according to the report.

There would also be no take-offs in the next few hours, it was initially said, citing the Israeli airport authority. Shortly afterwards, however, the army announced that the airport was immediately open again.

Middle East conflict: Hezbollah militia shells northern Israel from Lebanon almost daily

Since the beginning of the GazaSince the war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas more than ten months ago, the Hezbollah militia from Lebanon, which is allied with Hamas, has been shelling targets in northern Israel almost every day. The Israeli military, in turn, regularly attacks targets in the neighboring country.

The USA, Egypt and Qatar, which are mediating in the Gaza war, hope that an agreement in the negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza can also prevent an escalation of the conflict with Hezbollah and Iran and thus a conflagration in the Middle East. The talks on this are to continue today in Cairo.

News for the Middle East conflict: Interactive maps for Israel War

Our interactive maps of the war in Israel show locations of the conflict and its course. (red with agencies)