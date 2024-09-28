Hezbollah announces first attack on Israel since Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination

The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah announced it had launched its first attack on Israel since the assassination of its leader Hassan Nasrallah. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

It said the strike was carried out “in honor of the resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip” and in defense of Lebanon and its people in response to the Israeli invasion. It is clarified that on Saturday, September 28, fighters of the Islamic Resistance Movement fired rockets at the Katzrin settlement in the Golan Heights.

Earlier in the day, Israel announced the killing of the Hezbollah leader in a strike on Beirut. Dozens of bombs were dropped on his bunker.

It is assumed that Hassan Nasrallah’s successor may be his cousin Hashem Safi ad-Din.