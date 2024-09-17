ANDThe Lebanese Foreign Ministry and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for the massive explosion of beepers or wireless devices members of the Lebanese Shiite group that on Tuesday caused the death of at least eight people and injured another 2,700 in various parts of the country.

“After examining all the facts, current data and available information regarding the heinous attack that occurred this afternoon, we hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression that also targeted civilians and killed several people,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Attack victims are taken away by ambulance. Photo:EFE Share

The armed group promised in its statement that the Jewish state would receive a “just” punishment for the action.

For its part, The Lebanese Foreign Ministry also attributed Tuesday’s incident to an “Israeli cyber attack, in which a large number of pagers were detonated,” and said it is preparing a complaint to submit to the UN Security Council.

“This serious and deliberate Israeli escalation coincides with Israeli threats to expand the war into Lebanon and its intransigent stance calling for more bloodshed, destruction and sabotage,” the government department said in a statement.

At around 3:30 pm this Tuesday, A large number of wireless devices in the hands of Hezbollah members exploded simultaneously in several locations in Lebanon, mainly in the south of the country and the southern suburbs of Beirut, controlled by the Shiite formation.

Dozens of ambulances are transporting the wounded after Hezbollah militants detonated their weapons. Photo:AFP Share

The incident caused the deaths of eight people, including a child and at least two Hezbollah members, and injured more than 2,800 people.according to the latest report provided by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that some members of the movement were also injured in Syria, where it is present as an ally of Damascus and where the NGO has recorded some incidents of pager explosions.

Israel remains silent after Hezbollah accusations

Israeli authorities, however, remained silent on Tuesday following the explosion of hundreds of Hezbollah devices.

Israeli media outlet Haaretz said top Israeli military officials were summoned to a meeting with the government at the headquarters of the Defense Ministry.in Tel Aviv.

It is common for the Israeli authorities to maintain a policy of ambiguous silence when such incidents occur. The country has never acknowledged the assassination in Tehran of Hamas’s then political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an attack in late July that Iran blamed on Israel.

According to Hebrew-language media, Israeli military authorities have warned northern communities to remain on alert for possible escalation, but guidelines for civilians have not changed.

Lebanese army soldiers block an entrance to a southern Beirut suburb following explosions of communications equipment. Photo:AFP Share

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, allies of the Shiite group Hezbollah, also accused Israel on Tuesday of “violating Lebanese sovereignty.” after the massive explosion of the devices.

“We condemn the Israeli attack against the security of Lebanon, which hit numerous civilians and is considered a crime and a violation of Lebanese sovereignty,” said the political spokesman for the insurgent movement, Mohamed Abdelsalam, in a brief message on his X profile, who offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also expressed confidence that Hezbollah “is capable of facing all challenges,” referring to Israel, and affirmed that the armed formation “is capable of deterring the Zionist enemy and making it pay a high price for any possible escalation against Lebanon.”

The Houthis and Hezbollah are part of the informal anti-Israel alliance called the ‘Axis of Resistance’, which is led by Iran. and made up of other groups such as the pro-Iranian militias of Iraq or Hamas, among others.