Hezbollah said in separate statements that it had carried out a series of attacks along the border with Israel.

He stated that he attacked “with three marches the gathering centers of Israeli occupation soldiers west of Kiryat Shmona, and we achieved direct hits.”

The party had used drones in the current confrontation with Israel in a limited way.

The party added in its statements that it also targeted:

An Israeli infantry gathering in the vicinity of the Al-Dhahira site, opposite the Lebanese border in the western sector of southern Lebanon.

An Israeli infantry force on Karantina Hill near the Hadab Yaron site. ‏

Pranit Barracks, command center of the 91st Division of the Israeli army, with two Burkan missiles.

Israeli infantry gathered in the Tahihat triangle with rockets and artillery shells and achieved direct hits.

Israeli media reported on the damage resulting from Hezbollah’s targeting of the “Branit” military site with “Burkan missiles.”

These media reported that no injuries were recorded as a result of the attack.

Mortar shells were also fired from Lebanon at the “Baram” settlement in the Upper Galilee, according to Israeli media.

Hezbollah said that the number of injured people in northern Israel since the beginning of the confrontation on the border on October 8 had reached about 1,523 people, but Israel did not confirm this.

Israeli response

The Israeli army stated that it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and a cell that attempted to fire anti-tank missiles from Lebanon near the village of Marwahin in the central sector of the border, and it appears that the raid was carried out by a drone.

He added, “The Defense Forces, using fighter jets, helicopters, and tanks, raided Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure inside Lebanon in response to the firing of missiles from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.”

He pointed out that “about 25 rocket shells were detected from Lebanon towards Israel at several points on the border, where air defenses intercepted several shells, while the rest of the shells fell in open areas.”

Also, “three explosive devices fell near an Israeli military site without causing casualties,” apparently referring to a party’s announcement of the attack near the Kiryat Shmona settlement.

According to our correspondent, there was also a missile attack on Kiryat Shmona, while Iron Dome intercepted a number of missiles overhead.

Mortar shells were fired from Lebanon at the “Baram” settlement in the Upper Galilee.

Details of the Israeli raids

Lebanese media circulated a video showing a house being damaged in the town of Khiam, after it was bombed by a drone.

A number of Israeli shells fell on the outskirts of the Khiam Plain near Marjayoun, according to our correspondent.

Israel launched a raid on the town of Aita al-Shaab and artillery shelling on a number of southern towns, according to what the National News Agency in Lebanon reported.

The outskirts of Houla and Horsh Hura were subjected to Israeli bombing, and there was artillery shelling on the two Marjayoun district complexes.

The bombing extended to the areas of Wadi Saluki and Horsh Hora between Dermamas and Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon

There was an Israeli raid on Mount Labouneh in the Naqoura area, western sector