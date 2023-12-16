On the other hand, Hezbollah targeted a site where Israeli soldiers were holed up in the Birkat Risha area in the central region of southern Lebanon, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

He added: “Our fighters targeted an Israeli mechanized force at the Metulla border site and caused casualties.”

Earlier on Saturday, Hezbollah announced the killing of one of its members, without providing further details.

The border region in southern Lebanon is witnessing a worsening military escalation between… Israel And Hezbollah, since the Hamas movement launched an unprecedented surprise attack on October 7 inside Israel, which has launched a devastating bombing and ground operation in Gaza.

Hezbollah mainly carries out daily operations against Israeli military targets near the border, placing this within a framework of support Gaza strip.

Israel responds by bombing border areas, targeting what it describes as fighter movements Hizb allah And its facilities near the border.

The intensity of the bombing has increased recently, resulting in major destruction in some neighborhoods of the southern border villages.

The escalation in southern Lebanon resulted in the killing of 133 people, including 94 fighters in the ranks of Hezbollah and 17 civilians, including 3 journalists, in addition to a soldier in… The Lebanese Army, according to a tally prepared by Agence France-Presse.

On the other hand, it was reported Israeli authorities At least 10 people were killed on the Israeli side.