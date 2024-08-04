Home page politics

Following the targeted killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, tensions in the Middle East have increased again. Hezbollah is once again firing rockets at northern Israel.

Beirut – In response to a suspected Israeli attack in southern Lebanon, the pro-Iranian Lebanese Hezbollah says it has again fired dozens of rockets at Israel. For the first time, Katyusha rockets were fired at the village of Beit Hillel in northern Israel, Hezbollah said. This was a response to Israeli attacks on villages such as Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon, in which civilians were injured.

According to Lebanese security sources, around 50 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel. According to Israeli media, many rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, there have been daily shellings between Hezbollah and the Israeli military. There have been fatalities on both sides.

The situation in the Middle East has recently escalated significantly. After the targeted killings of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas foreign chief Ismail Haniya, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah announced revenge.

Iran is also threatening a harsh retaliatory strike and bloody revenge. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave the order to attack Israel directly in retaliation for the death of Haniya. It remains unclear when the threatened retaliatory strike might take place. Statements from Tehran and Hezbollah repeatedly refer to the “next few days”.

Israel can count on the support of the US and other allies, who will help to intercept a potentially large number of rockets, cruise missiles and drones fired simultaneously with modern defense systems. Israel assumes that the attacks threatened by Iran and Hezbollah could take place “on several fronts.” dpa